Jacobs & Co. CA Has $1.66 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,242 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after buying an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Tesla by 269,229.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,738,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tesla by 10.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 109.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,676,072,000 after purchasing an additional 811,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 116,334.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 752,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 751,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $150.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $474.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.04 and a 1-year high of $402.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.91.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

