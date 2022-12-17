Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for ESSA Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for ESSA Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s FY2027 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of EPIX opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $115.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.04. ESSA Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $14.88.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $5,970,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,379,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,370,740.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

