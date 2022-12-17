Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Konica Minolta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Konica Minolta’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Konica Minolta’s FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Konica Minolta Price Performance

Shares of KNCAY opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.98. Konica Minolta has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta ( OTCMKTS:KNCAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Konica Minolta had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

