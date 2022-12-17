Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Konica Minolta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Konica Minolta’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Konica Minolta’s FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.
Konica Minolta Price Performance
Shares of KNCAY opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.98. Konica Minolta has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
About Konica Minolta
Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Konica Minolta (KNCAY)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.