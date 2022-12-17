Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $7.75 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $186.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $147.32 and a 52 week high of $201.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.89 and its 200 day moving average is $178.03. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

