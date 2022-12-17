JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Price Target to GBX 2,640

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,660 ($32.63) to GBX 2,640 ($32.39) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BLWYF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bellway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bellway in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Bellway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bellway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Get Bellway alerts:

Bellway Stock Performance

Shares of Bellway stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. Bellway has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.