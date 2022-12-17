JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Price Target to SEK 385

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 305 to SEK 385 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 350 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 340 to SEK 320 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 355 to SEK 390 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $358.00.

Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.24. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $55.19 and a twelve month high of $108.20.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

