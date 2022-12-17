JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) to Underweight

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2022

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWFGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

RDWWF has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered Redrow from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Redrow from GBX 784 ($9.62) to GBX 499 ($6.12) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Redrow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Redrow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $696.33.

Redrow Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDWWF opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. Redrow has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55.

Redrow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF)

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.