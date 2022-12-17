JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

RDWWF has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered Redrow from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Redrow from GBX 784 ($9.62) to GBX 499 ($6.12) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Redrow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Redrow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $696.33.

Redrow Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDWWF opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. Redrow has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

