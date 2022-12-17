JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Price Target to 65.00

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 64.00 to 65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Ambu A/S Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AMBBY opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63. Ambu A/S has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $24.77.
