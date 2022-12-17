Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 601 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after buying an additional 4,702,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after buying an additional 3,697,137 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after buying an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management LP raised its stake in Citigroup by 29,945.1% in the second quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,970,000 after buying an additional 2,990,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.82. The company has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

