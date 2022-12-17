Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Hershey by 359.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $3,193,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,978,769.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,807,121 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

Hershey stock opened at $235.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.40. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $185.72 and a 12-month high of $242.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.31.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

