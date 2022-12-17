Kathmere Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,850,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,373 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,675,000 after purchasing an additional 467,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.46. The stock has a market cap of $288.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

