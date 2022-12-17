Kathmere Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.21.

PEP stock opened at $180.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $248.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.42.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

