Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New $103,000 Investment in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,631 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $6.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

