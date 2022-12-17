Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 11.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 16.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 72.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 20,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

General Mills stock opened at $86.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.84. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

