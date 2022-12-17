Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 1,238 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 10,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 98,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $129.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $169.81. The company has a market capitalization of $379.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.63.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

