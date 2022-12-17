Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 136 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ITW shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $216.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.17 and a 200 day moving average of $201.96. The stock has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

