Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 1,614 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 45,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 17,469 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 642,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,139,000 after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $76.30 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.47. The company has a market cap of $395.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 36.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.