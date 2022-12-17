Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 257.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $175.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.64. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $230.31.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.80 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading

