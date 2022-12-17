Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Republic Services by 94.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 35.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.63.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $131.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

