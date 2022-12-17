Kathmere Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 7.9% during the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in Aflac by 17.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 269,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after acquiring an additional 39,991 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 100.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 75,396 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its stake in Aflac by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 75,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AFL opened at $69.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.26.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.82.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,188 shares of company stock worth $4,046,440 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

