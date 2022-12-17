KeyCorp Comments on Terex Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Terex in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share.

TEX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Terex to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Terex from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.73.

TEX opened at $41.55 on Thursday. Terex has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. Terex’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 391.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 318.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $210,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 109,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,032.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $210,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 109,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,032.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $824,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,430.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,996,150 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.58%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

