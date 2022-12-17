Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.1% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 296,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $150.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

