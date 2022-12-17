Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,367 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,171 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 60,913 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 41,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.87.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.55.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

