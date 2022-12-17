Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives $60.27 Average PT from Brokerages

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.27.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.