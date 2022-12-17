L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Position Reduced by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.23.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $213.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.64. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

