Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stake Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $81,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,368,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 58.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 29.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $443.92 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $421.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.51.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.36 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.32.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

