Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $22.02 on Thursday. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41. The company has a market cap of $114.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.31.
In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $82,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.
