Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $22.02 on Thursday. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41. The company has a market cap of $114.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Landmark Bancorp

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $82,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Landmark Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LARK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.