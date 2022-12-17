Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 245 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,290 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.4% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,297 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $5,309,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 37.7% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.1% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 36,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.48.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $266.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

