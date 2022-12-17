Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives $39.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 169.5% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 54.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Lithium Americas Company Profile

NYSE:LAC opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.24. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

