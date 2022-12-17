Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Receives $30.69 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.94.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Livent Stock Performance

Shares of LTHM opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Livent has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $36.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Livent

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $231.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.19 million. Livent had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 20.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,418.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Livent

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent by 2,902.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Livent during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Livent during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Livent during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

