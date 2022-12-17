Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 16,301 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,220.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,858.3% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 113.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,324,000 after buying an additional 1,266,257 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,797.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,170,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $112,496,000 after buying an additional 1,108,340 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,901.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 967,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,031,000 after buying an additional 919,213 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,866.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 951,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,677,000 after buying an additional 902,694 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $90.86 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

