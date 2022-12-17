Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 1,079 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.1% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average is $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

