Marcum Wealth LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $2,005,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,689,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,011 shares of company stock worth $16,610,589. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD opened at $111.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.81 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $242.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.30.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.