MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HZO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of MarineMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of MarineMax to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarineMax

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 4.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,005,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,740,000 after acquiring an additional 89,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,789,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,313,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,544,000 after acquiring an additional 39,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,672,000 after acquiring an additional 57,396 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax Price Performance

Shares of HZO stock opened at $31.41 on Monday. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average is $35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.73. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $536.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

