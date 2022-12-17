Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives $398.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $397.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $399.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 1.1 %

MLM opened at $348.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.47.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.