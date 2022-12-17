Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.48.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $345.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $329.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

