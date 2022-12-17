Metropolis Capital Ltd Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,022.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,612,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489,219 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 14.7% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $249,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 248 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $90.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.77.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

