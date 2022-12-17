Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Receives $0.52 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.52.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MYBUF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Meyer Burger Technology to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 0.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Meyer Burger Technology from CHF 0.46 to CHF 0.42 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Meyer Burger Technology alerts:

Meyer Burger Technology Price Performance

MYBUF stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. Meyer Burger Technology has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49.

Meyer Burger Technology Company Profile

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules primarily in Switzerland. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It also operates in Switzerland, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meyer Burger Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meyer Burger Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.