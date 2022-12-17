MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) & Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Critical Comparison

MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MingZhu Logistics and Leafbuyer Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MingZhu Logistics $17.36 million 4.66 -$940,000.00 N/A N/A Leafbuyer Technologies $3.81 million 1.34 $960,000.00 ($0.04) -1.35

Leafbuyer Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MingZhu Logistics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.3% of MingZhu Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of MingZhu Logistics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MingZhu Logistics and Leafbuyer Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MingZhu Logistics N/A N/A N/A Leafbuyer Technologies -54.19% N/A -89.88%

Risk and Volatility

MingZhu Logistics has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MingZhu Logistics and Leafbuyer Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MingZhu Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

MingZhu Logistics beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 102 tractors and 76 trailers. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited was founded was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

