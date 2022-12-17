Mizuho Boosts Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $41.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.85.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

