MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Short Interest Update

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the November 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 758,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 1.0 %

MKSI opened at $82.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.52. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $181.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.76.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.15 million. Analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MKSI. Benchmark cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

