Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Purchased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.74, for a total value of $10,426,644.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,942,196.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.74, for a total value of $10,426,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,942,196.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,150 shares of company stock worth $68,603,899. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.15.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $334.89 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $339.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.95.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 2.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

