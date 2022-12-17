Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MUR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.22.

MUR stock opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.43.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.51 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,199.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,199.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $379,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,531 shares in the company, valued at $380,993.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,754 shares of company stock valued at $13,915,495 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,568,000 after acquiring an additional 729,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,784,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $555,123,000 after buying an additional 285,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,584,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,750,000 after buying an additional 276,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,682,000 after buying an additional 365,686 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,611,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,832,000 after buying an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

