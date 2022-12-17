National Bank Financial Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Transcontinental (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.29. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Transcontinental’s FY2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Transcontinental Price Performance

Transcontinental has a 52-week low of C$23.27 and a 52-week high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental Increases Dividend

About Transcontinental

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Transcontinental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

