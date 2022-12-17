Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) versus Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Head-To-Head Review

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) and Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.4% of Natura &Co shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Natura &Co and Jupiter Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natura &Co $7.44 billion 0.35 $194.19 million $0.15 25.07 Jupiter Wellness $2.88 million 6.60 -$28.10 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Natura &Co has higher revenue and earnings than Jupiter Wellness.

Natura &Co has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jupiter Wellness has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Natura &Co and Jupiter Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natura &Co 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jupiter Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A

Natura &Co presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.77%. Given Natura &Co’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Natura &Co is more favorable than Jupiter Wellness.

Profitability

This table compares Natura &Co and Jupiter Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natura &Co -3.63% -4.50% -2.02% Jupiter Wellness -345.73% -199.01% -161.26%

Summary

Natura &Co beats Jupiter Wellness on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding S.A. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products. It markets its products under the Natura, Aesop, Avon, and The Body Shop brands through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets primarily in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores. It also manufactures, distributes, and markets a line of consumer products, such as CBD-infused sunscreen under the CaniSun brand; CBD-infused skin care lotion under the CaniSkin brand; and products for the dermatological treatments of pain and inflammation under the CaniDermRX brand. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

