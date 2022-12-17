Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Down 0.4 %

NGVC opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.05. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 24.7% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 79,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 34.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

(Get Rating)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products, including grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, vitamins and dietary supplements, frozen prepared seafood, chocolate truffles, and coconut oil; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.