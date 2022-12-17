NeoGenomics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,070 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,203% compared to the average volume of 389 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,257,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after buying an additional 72,615 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,633,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,294 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 287,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 65,315 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,217,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,310,000 after purchasing an additional 116,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NEO opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 7.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.01.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

