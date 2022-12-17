New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NYCB. Compass Point lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYCB opened at $8.72 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.48 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 33.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,399,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,584,000 after acquiring an additional 120,929 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $589,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 38,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 14,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.