NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NRR. Barclays upgraded NewRiver REIT to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 85 ($1.04) to GBX 90 ($1.10) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.41) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Monday, December 12th.

NewRiver REIT Stock Performance

NRR opened at GBX 79.40 ($0.97) on Tuesday. NewRiver REIT has a one year low of GBX 66.70 ($0.82) and a one year high of GBX 101.60 ($1.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £245.98 million and a PE ratio of 882.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 72.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 81.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.17.

NewRiver REIT Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from NewRiver REIT’s previous dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. NewRiver REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 82.22%.

In other news, insider Will Hobman purchased 26,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.50 ($24,398.85).

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

See Also

